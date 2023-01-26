A woman has been jailed for life after stabbing her mother's best friend in an "act of gratuitous violence".

Cardiff Crown Court heard Rebecca Press was high on drugs and alcohol when she attacked Richard Marc Ash in New Tredegar in July last year.

The court heard Press left Mr Ash, 57, dying on the floor and ran from the flat where she then called her ex-boyfriend admitting, "I've just stabbed someone and killed them. I've just murdered someone. Please phone me now. I've just murdered someone".

Rebecca Press sent a voicemail admitting she had killed someone Credit: Wales News Service

Press had taken Valium earlier that day before going out drinking with Marc Ash. She returned to her mother’s home and became increasingly upset and assaulted her mother, the court heard.

Body worn footage from police shows her brother explaining to officers that Mr Ash tried to calm her down but she stabbed him once to the chest.

In the call to police, which was played to the jury, Mr Ash said: “It’s all kicking off here at the moment.

“I’m in my neighbour’s house.

“There are two people who are not wanted in here and they have assaulted people.”

The injury led Mr Ash to suffer a cardiac arrest from loss of blood and die.

When she was eventually spotted by police and arrested on suspicion of murder she “feigned surprise”, asking officers: “Have I murdered someone?”

A health care professional who examined Press at the police station commented how she was shocked at how “oddly calm and jovial” she was.

The next day tests revealed Press had benzodiazepines in her system as well as MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and traces of THC a chemical found in cannabis.

She told detectives she had "no intention" of killing him and was "acting in self defence" claiming she was in fear of her safety.

On the fifth day of a crown court trial, she changed her plea to guilty of murder.

Millie Davies of the CPS said: “Rebecca Press killed Marc Ash, her mother’s neighbour and best friend, in a senseless act of gratuitous violence whilst under the influence of drink and drugs.

“During the course of the evidence being presented to the jury by the CPS, Press decided to change her plea, pleading guilty to murder.

“Marc Ash was simply trying to help a friend in distress, a decision which tragically cost him his life. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.”

The court heard Press had 16 previous offences for violence.

Rebecca Press was sentenced to serve at least 20 years behind bars before being considered for parole.