The Archbishop of Wales says he is "in favour of independence", as a means to "solve" the country's problems.

In an interview with S4C's Y Byd yn ei Le about the Church in Wales' campaign to tackle the cost of living crisis, the Most Reverend Andrew John said the "situation we have received from Westminster is not sufficient."

The Archbishop, who has been in office since December 2021, said that was his "completely personal" opinion but he "understands the calls for independence."

"Of all the options before us, what is the option that has the best chance of solving the problems?"

He added that the troubles faced by the Westminster Government at the moment "are a concern."

Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Rowan Williams, is working alongside Professor Laura McAllister on a Commission looking at the future of Wales.

One of the options under consideration by the Commission is independence.

"I understand why people are asking for independence," Archbishop Andrew John said.

In November last year, he signed an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak asking him to govern with "integrity" in order to rebuild faith in democracy in Britain after a turbulent time for the UK Government.

Two months later, with the Conservative Party Chairman, Nadhim Zahawi facing questions over tax payments and the Deputy Prime Minister accused of bullying, the Archbishop has said the British Government's position was "worrying."

"I'm sure people watching the news are asking, have we had a new beginning or not?

"More and more people are suffering" in Wales today."

Last year, the Church in Wales launched a Food and Fuel campaign to try to tackle the cost of living crisis - calling in particular on supermarkets to take action to help the most needy.

But according to the Archbishop, that is a "sticking plaster".

“It doesn't solve the problem. There are more food banks in Britain than McDonalds!

"It is not acceptable that we see the kind of life where more and more people throughout Wales are suffering."

"I believe it is high time we ask, before the next election, what kind of country do we want to see in the future?"

Andrew John was appointed Archbishop in December 2021 after a period as Bishop of Bangor. The interview can be watched in-full on Y Byd y ei Le on S4C Clic.

It was one of the biggest news stories of our time - and it's still not over. So what did Boris Johnson know about Downing Street’s notorious parties? With fresh revelations from our Number 10 sources, in their own words, listen to the inside story...