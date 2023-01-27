A two-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a van in Merthyr Tydfil.

The incident happened outside Ty Gurnos Newydd residential home in Gurnos at around 10:50am on Wednesday.

Police said it involved a black Volkswagen Transporter off Spruce Tree Close.The boy is in hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

They added his family is being supported by officers and appealed for any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time and those in particular who may have CCTV or dash cam footage to contact them.