The Menai Bridge linking Anglesey with the mainland is on course to reopen by the end of next week.

The 200-year old structure was closed suddenly at the end of October to allow urgent repair work on the hangers which support it.

Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth says he’s been told that vehicles up to a weight of 7.5 tonnes will be once again allowed on the bridge from late next week.

The Menai Bridge closure has been causing traffic problems for locals and commuters.

According to the Welsh Government work is on schedule with the majority of more than a hundred temporary hangers in place.

Both lanes of the bridge are due to reopen later in the year when the next phase of the repairs begins, during which one lane is expected to remain open.

The second phase is aimed at making the temporary repairs permanent and extending the life of the Victorian bridge.

Businesses in Menai Bridge have reported a significant drop in footfall whilse repairs have been taking place.

It’s a Grade I listed structure which means the new permanent hangers must not alter its historic appearance. As a result bespoke hangers have to be commissioned and constructed.

The work will be carried out by UK Highways although responsibility for the bridge lies with the Welsh Government.

Officials are also putting in place measures to try to ease congestion on the island’s other access road, the Britannia Bridge.