Cardiff City have unveiled Sabri Lamouchi as their new first team manager.

The former France international midfielder has signed a deal at the Cardiff City Stadium to replace Mark Hudson after his sacking earlier this month.

The 51-year-old has previous Championship experience as manager of Nottingham Forest, who he led to a seventh-placed finish in the 2019-20 season as they narrowly missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the season before he was sacked during the following campaign.

Speaking of Lamuchi’s appointment, Vincent Tan said: “I’d like to welcome Sabri to Cardiff City and offer him my full support. His appointment has come about following a period of serious consideration and reflection as to what is the best for our Club.

“I’m confident that Sabri will be able to deliver what we know this squad is capable of achieving and I look forward to the games that we have ahead of us.

“I’d also like to welcome back Sol to Sabri’s coaching staff, a sentiment I know that you will share. I want to thank Dean, Tom and Graham for their commitment and diligence during the interim period and am pleased that they will be part of our plans going forward.”

Sol Bamba spent 5 years as a player with Cardiff City. Credit: PA

Former Bluebird Sol Bamba will return to the club to assist Lamouchi as First Team Coach.

Dean Whitehead, Tom Ramasut and Graham Stack will remain as part of Lamouchi's new backroom team.