Clare Drakeford, wife of Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford, dies suddenly

The wife of Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford, Clare Drakeford, has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.

The mum-of-three was married to the Welsh Labour leader since 1977.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.

"The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected."

Tributes have been paid from Welsh politicians since the news broke, with Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price posting on Twitter: "My heart is absolutely breaking for @PrifWeinidog after hearing of the sudden passing of his wife, Clare Drakeford.

"I know how close you were and there are no words to describe the pain you must be feeling. My thoughts are with you and your family. We're all here for you Mark."

Mark and Clare Drakeford married in 1977. Credit: PA Images

Welsh Conservatives Leader, Andrew RT Davies, said: "My thoughts and prayers are with Mark Drakeford and his family at this exceptionally difficult time. On the occasions I met Clare, she was always a lovely lady and was very warm and kind. I’m shocked and deeply saddened to hear of her passing."

During the pandemic, the First Minister revealed that he was living in a separate building within the family home as he didn't want to pass on Covid to his wife or mother-in-law.

Speaking about their reconciliation after his self-imposed isolation ended, he said: "I’ve been married for a very long time and not to be in the house and to be at a physical distance, even though we saw each other every day and talked every day, it was a puzzling experience in that sort of way and for that to be over it is a bit emotional for everybody."

Presiding Officer Elin Jones said: "As a Senedd we are deeply saddened to learn of Clare Drakeford’s passing. We are holding Mark and his family close to our hearts and send them our deepest condolences, love and support."

Jo Stevens, Labour MP for Cardiff Central, expressed: "So shocked and so very sad at the news of Clare Drakeford's death.

"The thoughts and sympathy of all us in and across the Welsh Parliamentary Labour Party are with Mark and his family."

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said: "My thoughts are with the First Minister and his family at this very difficult time.

"On behalf of everyone in the Welsh Liberal Democrats, I extend our deepest condolences to Mark, his family and friends."

The First Minister of Scotland and SNP Leader, Nicola Sturgeon, said: "My thoughts are with Mark and his family at this terribly sad time. On the occasions I met Clare it was obvious how strong the bond between her and Mark was, and I can only imagine the depth of grief he is feeling. Sending him love and strength."