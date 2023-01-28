A "serious" crash in south Wales has led to road closures of more than 15 hours as police continue to investigate.

The road traffic collision occurred on Ynysybwl Road in Pontypridd on Friday (January 27) evening.

As of 10.54am on Saturday (January 28), the B4273 from Cefn Close to Daren Ddu Lanes/Road remains closed with bus and traffic diversions in place.

South Wales Police posted a statement on social media which said: “Please avoid the area as we are dealing with a serious road traffic collision at present on Ynysybwl Road, Pontypridd.”

The main road is also know as Bwl Straight locally.

Police are at the scene as the investigation into the incident continues.