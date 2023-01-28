Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in south Wales.

South Wales Police were called to West Close, Butetown in Cardiff after reports of an assault.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The incident occurred at around 5pm on Friday (January 27).

Detective Inspector Tim Jones explained: "South Wales Police was called at around 5pm yesterday (Friday 27 January) to reports of an assault on West Close, Butetown.

"Officers attended and found a 22-year-old man had been stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital where his condition is believed to be not life threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the full circumstances of the incident."

The statement concluded to say that whilst knife crime is "not part of everyday life in south Wales", the campaign #NotTheOne aims to educate parents, teachers and community groups on the dangers of carrying a knife.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2300028609.