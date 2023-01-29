Police appeal for information after a man has been left with life-threatening injuries following an alleged hit-and-run in north Wales.

The collision involved a black VW Polo and a pedestrian on Crogfryn Lane in Llanrhos, Llandudno at around 11.30pm on Saturday (January 28).

North Wales Police confirmed the vehicle left the scene at the time, prior to police arrival.

A 48-year-old man is currently being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, police stated that four people have been arrested following the incident.

It added: "A black VW Polo also had a collision outside of Llandudno Magistrates Court on Conway Road."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police, quoting incident number 23000083668.