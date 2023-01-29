Wrexham AFC's dream is put on hold following a 3-3 draw with Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

It means the Welsh side will have to play the Championship giants again to try and secure their hopes of making it through to the next round of the tournament.

Sheffield United are currently 71 places ahead of non-league side Wrexham, but a victory today would have been the icing on the cake for the up-and-coming club.

It was a nail-biting game until the very end, with the Red Dragons leading the way 3-2 until Sheffield's Egan scored in the ninety fifth minute in extra time.

In the first half, Wrexham didn't see much of the ball early on and the opposition was hit with a yellow card forcing them to play one man down.

Wrexham will now play Sheffield United away to secure their place in the FA Cup. Credit: PA

Mullin was brought down by the keeper and claimed a penalty, but the referee gave nothing.

But soon into the second half and it was a goal for Wrexham thanks to Jones in the 50th minute, bringing the score to 1-1.

Luke Young's team certainly grew into the game with O'Connor and Mullin both going onto score after halftime.

A red card for Sheffield's Jebbison in the 71st minute looked like a win was in the bag for Wrexham, but a final goal in extra time by the opposition levelled it out once again.

Co-owner Ryan Reynolds was at the Racecourse Ground cheering his team on as they took on take the Championship side. The club has continued to progressed since the Hollywood takeover with one of the world's oldest stadiums welcoming packed crowds every match.

Despite Wrexham winning every game played at home and pushing for promotion this season, a win today was not meant to be despite a hearty fight.

In an ITV Wales interview a few days before the match, Wrexham's captain Luke Young explained: "We go into every game and everybody is expecting us to win - we're kind of the fan favourites to win every game in the league.

"Whereas we're not going to be the favourites in this game, we're going to be classed as the underdog. I think that's something that we'll relish off a little bit.

"We'll still be raring to go and have a right go at it."

Wrexham will go on to play Sheffield United again at Bramall Lane to fight for their place in the FA Cup.