WRU chief executive Steve Phillips resigns as Nigel Walker stands in

The chief executive of the Welsh Rugby Union Steve Phillips has resigned.

It follows allegations of misogyny and bullying within the WRU, which prompted calls for Phillips to leave his role.

WRU chair Ieuan Evans has appointed performance director Nigel Walker as acting CEO with immediate effect.

Evans and Phillips met with the Deputy Sport Minister and Sport Wales to discuss an investigation into culture and behaviours on Friday.

Phillips said: "I have always had the best interests of Welsh rugby at the heart of my every action and thought, but have come to the conclusion that it is now time for someone else to lead the way.

"This is a sport I love and is so admired around the world and I wish everyone involved in the game every success and my heartfelt best wishes.

"I am absolutely aligned with Ieuan's commitment to re-examine and further improve the cultures and behaviours at the WRU and fully support the formation of a new independent Taskforce. I am pleased I have been able to start this process for the WRU.

"On a personal note, I wish Nigel Walker well and thank all of the dedicated staff at the WRU who can be extremely proud of the efforts and hard work they put in on a daily basis to the betterment of our game.

"I am on record already saying how much I hugely regret the feelings and emotions expressed recently by former members of staff."

Nigel Walker was appointed performance director of the Welsh Rugby Union in July 2021.

"I thank Steve for his dedication and support for Welsh rugby," said Evans.

"Steve has spent a large part of his professional career at the WRU, first as Finance Director and more recently as our CEO.

"He has made a significant contribution to our progress on the world stage in that time and most recently was instrumental in securing the return of Warren Gatland to the helm of the senior men's side.

"He also brought in Nigel Walker as our Head of Performance, as one of his first acts as CEO, which has led to the introduction of professional contracts for the Wales Women's squad and significant progression in the provision for the professional and amateur Women’s and Girls' game.

"He successfully guided Welsh rugby through the coronavirus pandemic and has secured a new six-year verbal agreement with the PRB (Professional Rugby Board) and a signed 'heads of terms' designed to ensure a sustainable future for our professional game.

"Nigel will work closely with the new Taskforce and help lead us through the next urgent steps, as we seek to learn from the current serious and significant issues we face."