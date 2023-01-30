The "heartbroken" family of a mother who died in a crash in Pontypridd have said she leaves behind "five beautiful children who adored her".

Kayleigh Cornwell, 32, was one of two pedestrians killed in the traffic collision on Ynysybwl Road on Friday 27 January.

32-year-old Jason Morgan also died in the incident, while a third pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The family of Ms Cornwell, who was from the Hampshire area of England, said they hoped she is now "at peace".

In a statement they said: “Kayleigh was a daughter, sister and mother to five beautiful children who she adored and was adored by them.

“Kayleigh had a troubled life but made the best of it and could see a future. We are all heartbroken.

“We hope Kayleigh is at peace and goes onto a better life, knowing how much she was truly loved by us all.”

Yynysybwl Road, known locally as Bwl Straight, was closed for more than 24 hours from Cefn Close to Daren Ddu Lanes/Road. Credit: Richard Swingler/Media Wales

Mr Morgan, the second pedestrian who died in the incident, was local to the Ynysybwl area. His family said they are grateful to everybody who tried to help and their thoughts are with the driver of the vehicle involved.

South Wales Police are continuing to investigate the fatal collision, which happened on at 6:30pm on Friday 27 January and involved a black Ford Focus.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident.

South Wales Police added: "We are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident. The driver remained at the scene to assist officers.

"Our thoughts remain with all those affected by this incident."