The family of a full-time carer who died in a crash in Newport have paid tribute to him.

Joshua Stock, 23, died at the scene of the crash on Monnow Way in Bettws at around 3:40pm on Wednesday 25 January.

His family said he was a kind, loving and caring person who was devoted to his family.

"He would go out of his way to make people smile and laugh even during the worst of times," they said.

Joshua also cared for his grandmother, Judith. His family said he would visit and care for her every day.

Police say the collision happened on Monnow Way in Bettws at around 3:40pm on Wednesday 25 January. Credit: Google Maps.

Officers from Gwent Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

They want to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision.

Any motorists with dash-cam footage that were using Monnow Way between 3pm and 4pm are also being encouraged to call police on 101, quoting reference 2300026066.