A 34-year-old man has died following an incident at a recycling centre in Neath, sparking a Health and Safety investigation.

Police and other emergency services were called to an incident at Fenestration Recycling Company Ltd in Neath Abbey on Tuesday morning (January 24).

A 34-year-old man from Swansea was declared dead, South Wales Police confirmed.

Detective Inspector Carl Price said: "The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and an investigation has begun.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family, friends and colleagues.”Fenestration Recycling Company Ltd is a "tip" for local window companies to dispose of UPVC window frames and glass.The Health and Safety Executive has been contacted for comment.