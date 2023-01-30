The new Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) boss has expressed "remorse" over the organisation's handling of allegations of bullying and sexism, saying the union’s credibility “is now at an all-time low”.

Nigel Walker, former Wales international and WRU Performance Director, has taken over as acting chief executive of the WRU following the resignation of Steve Phillips on Sunday.

WRU chair Ieuan Evans appointed him as acting CEO with immediate effect, until the WRU appoints a long-term successor for the role.

Speaking to BBC's Scrum V programme last night (Sunday 29 January), Walker said the WRU has made "many mistakes" and offered an apology for "those employees who went through what they went through".

He said: "We recognise that we have got to move further, we have got to move faster."

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Wales Reporter Megan Boot

Walker continued that the WRU "have fallen short of the high standards that are necessary. We apologise, and we recognise we’ve made many mistakes".

He went on to add: “We’re not now looking at how we can mitigate the furore that has come our way.

"What we’re looking to do is to improve and get back a semblance of credibility as we realise that it is now at an all-time low.”

Play Brightcove video

'Nigel will set the path for social justice to thrive', leading equal rights campaigner Professor Uzo Iwobi tells ITV Wales

With regards to the independent external task force that has been set up to help reform the WRU, Nigel Walker has said the body will commit to listening to the findings and implementing any recommendations.

Commenting on the news that WRU chief executive Steve Philips has resigned, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies MS said: "There is no doubt that these appalling and substantial allegations have damaged the reputation of the WRU.

"I hope that with a change in leadership, the WRU can regain the trust of the people of Wales, behaviours can be reflected upon and that the organisation can begin to repair its image."

The party's Shadow Sports Minister, Tom Giffard MS, added: "The number one job for Nigel Walker, the new acting CEO, has got to be providing women and girls with that vital assurance that these allegations are being treated seriously."

