Workers at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea are set to take part in further five-day walkout in February in a dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced that workers at Ty Felin and Morriston in Swansea will strike from 13 to 17 February.

It comes after members at Morriston's main site took five-day strike action earlier this month, along with staff at the DVLA Birmingham office.

The February walkout will follow the PCS' national strike on Wednesday (1 February), which the union says will be "the largest civil service strike for years".

A DVLA spokesperson previously said: “The quickest and easiest way to deal with DVLA is through our online services which, along with our Contact Centre, is operating as normal during this period of industrial action.

"It is very disappointing that PCS is incentivising union members by paying them to take part in action."