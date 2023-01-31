Joe Hawkins will make his Six Nations debut for Wales, earning just his second cap, against Ireland on Saturday (4 February).

The highly-rated 20-year-old made his debut against Australia last autumn and it's the standout selection in what is a relatively conservative matchday 23 for Warren Gatland's first game back in charge.

The sizable Hawkins will be tasked with giving Wales some direction in attack but he also possesses the finer skills to unlock defences, having played at fly-half during his development.

Elsewhere, there are few surprises in the side. Liam Williams is absent from the squad meaning Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams and Rio Dyer start in the back three.

A familiar half-back pairing of Dan Biggar and Tomos Williams will start. The pragmatism of the 103-cap fly-half will prove useful - particularly during the early stages against the Irish, which are always cagey with a premium on tactical kicking.

The front five of Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard and Alun Wyn Jones will be tasked with handling Ireland in the tight, an area where they are always formidable.

In the back-row, Tommy Reffell is primed to come off the bench with Gatland plumping for Jac Morgan and the experience of Justin Tipuric on either side of the scrum.

Taulupe Faletau is the No.8.

This is the first Six Nations team Warren Gatland has selected since being back at the helm as Wales head coach. Credit: PA

In truth, there are few talking points in the side - other than the absence of Liam Williams - and it has a very familiar feel to it.

Wales' back three are all particularly strong in the air and they will have to deal with plenty of bombardment from the Irish half-backs.

Wales' centre partnership of Hawkins and George North will have a significant say in the outcome of the match. If Wales are able to find creative ways of putting North in particular into space, then he could hold the key to the contest.

But it will all start up front and Wales, at the very least, will have to gain parity up front.

The team who will take on Ireland on Saturday 4 February:

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Josh Adams, George North, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens (C), Tomas Francis; Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones; Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Scott Baldwin, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Rhys Webb, Owen Williams, Alex Cuthbert.