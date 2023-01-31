Swansea City said it is "sickened" by the racist abuse posted online and directed at player Michael Obafemi.

Obafemi left the Swans on Sunday to join Burnley on a loan deal.

The 22-year-old striker will be with the Lancashire side for the rest of the season, with a permanent move for the striker still available.

On Twitter, the club said the abuse has been reported to South Wales Police and they are offering support to the player.

A statement posted by the club read: "Swansea City is aware of disgusting racist abuse posted on social media in relation to Michael Obafemi's lone move to Burnley.

They added: "The club is sickened by the vile language used in the offending posts, and is working to identify those responsible and take the strongest possible action.

"There is no place for racism or discrimination of any kind in society or football.

"Those repsonsible do not represent Swansea City or the values of our club and community."

Burnley, known as the Clarets, currently sit at the top of the Championship with manager Vincent Kompany hoping Obafemi will help his team win promotion to the Premier League.

The Republic of Ireland international joined the Swans from Southampton at the end of the summer transfer window in 2021.

During this season he has scored 15 goals in 19 appearances for the Swans.

