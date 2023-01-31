Senedd members stood in silence in the chamber in support of Mark Drakeford and in memory of his wife, Clare, who died suddenly at the weekend.

At plenary on Tuesday (31 January) the session began with some poignant words from the Welsh Parliament's Llywydd, or Presiding Officer.

Elin Jones said: "We are all painfully aware of the sudden loss suffered by the First Minister over the weekend. And, on behalf of us all, I wish to extend our condolences to him and his family."

"It’s little understood by people outside this Chamber, but often what pains one of us can pain all of us," she added.

"In this case, what pains the First Minister has touched many people throughout Wales.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones thanked MSs for taking part in a moment of silence "in memory of Clare Drakeford". Credit: Senedd TV

"When the news broke on Saturday, the first asking for her condolences to be passed on to the First Minister, messaging me, was a nurse in Bronglais.

"Mark and his family are in our hearts and prayers this afternoon. Many of us will have known Clare well. We will rise now to remember Clare, and in love and support for our First Minister and his family."

After they stood in silence, Senedd members went ahead with First Minister's Questions, although the Trefnydd (Leader of the House) Lesley Griffiths stood in for Mark Drakeford.

She said thanked MSs "for that moment of reflection in memory of Clare Drakeford, and in recognition of her life.

"I know the thoughts of everyone in the Senedd, and across Wales, are with our First Minister and his family at this very sad time, which I know he will greatly appreciate."

Clare and Mark Drakeford have three children together and were married for a number of years. Credit: PA

Opposition leader Andrew RT Davies said that he wanted to "identify" with what had been said about "the shattering news of the First Minister's loss of his wife over the weekend.

He said: "Having met Clare on several occasions in my role as leader here, but as MS as well, I realised what a kind compassionate individual she was and how dedicated they both were to each other.

"And I hope very much that the sentiments that everyone is expressing is a form of comfort, - I use the words 'form of comfort,' because nothing will ever make up for the loss of your partner in life and I extend the Welsh Conservatives' sympathies, prayers and best wishes to the family of the First Minister and to the First Minister himself."

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price also paid his condolences.

"May I on behalf of the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd, but also on behalf of the party more broadly extend our sincerest condolences to the First Minister on his bereavement," he said.

"It is a blow that's difficult to comprehend if truth be told and we want to ensure that he is aware how much support we wish to give him during this most difficult period."

Jane Dodds, the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, added her thoughts, saying: "We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the First Minister and his family."