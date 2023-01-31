Wales international Taulupe Faletau and his wife Charlotte have announced they are expecting a third child.

The pair posted a heartfelt video online showing the moment Charlotte Faletau tells the rugby player that she is pregnant.

The couple already have two children together but revealed another was on the way.

The video also shows their two sons, Israel and Ezekiel, reacting to the news they will be gaining a younger sibling.

The pair use an early gender recognition test, although do not share the results of that in the post.

People congratulated the Faletaus in comments posted on the video. Leigh Halfpenny's fiancée Jess Tumelty posted in response: "So lush."

Sophie Evans, the wife of Faletau's Cardiff Rugby and Wales teammate Ellis Jenkins, responded by saying "the best", and Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull posted: "Congratulations both awesome news."

Taulupe and Charlotte Faletau got married in December 2019.

The sport star has previously spoken about how fatherhood changed his perspective, showing him there was more to life than just rugby. He also revealed last year how much support his wife has offered throughout his career.

“I think everyone knows I am not really a person to say much,” he said.

“But when I have something to say, it will probably be my wife I say it to. She gets everything else that I don’t let off at work. I tell her. She’s the person I talk to and she’s the one that kind of points me in the direction she thinks I should go.

“She is the one who has supported throughout the whole thing. My parents as well sometimes, but they know that I keep myself to myself. So, yeah, my wife has been a big supporter in each set-back I’ve had. She’s patient in these scenarios.”

Faletau is currently in camp with Wales ahead of the start of the Six Nations. Wales take on Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday 4 February with Warren Gatland due to announce his team on Tuesday 31 January.