The father of an obese teenager found dead at home admitted to a court he was a lazy father who made no effort to change the way his daughter was living.

Alun Titford is charged with manslaughter by gross negligence and allowing or causing the death of his daughter, 16 year-old daughter Kaylea Titford.

The teenager, who was found dead at their Newtown home in October 2020, was morbidly obese, had spina bifida and used a wheelchair.

The prosecution claim Kaylea’s parents failed to care for her but her father denies the charges against him, Mold Crown Court heard.

The defence have argued that Mr Titford did less with the teenager as she got older and hit puberty.

During cross examination, Alun Titford admitted the state Kaylea was in was as much his fault as Sarah Lloyd Jones and that he was a lazy father who made no effort to change the way his daughter was living.

The prosecution asked Mr Titford whether he agreed that the state Kaylea got into was his fault as much as it was her mother's, to which he replied "yeah."

“You failed just as much as her Mum did?” Ms Rees, prosecuting said.

“Yeah”.

“It’s as much your fault as Sarah Lloyd Jones?”

“Yeah”

“You’re as much to blame for Kaylea’s death as Sarah Lloyd is?”

“Yeah” he said.

The Prosecution argued that the duty of care to Kaylea was owed by both parents, not just her.

Giving evidence on Wednesday, Mr Titford was asked if he had taken Kaylea to medical appointments and looked after her hygiene.

He said when she was a small child he would bathe her and take her to see doctors but he stopped when she hit puberty saying he felt “uncomfortable”.

David Elias KC defending asked “How was she as a young child?”

He replied “Just like any other child. She was lovely”.

“As she got older, how did her personality develop?” asked Mr Elias.

“Just more determined. If she didn’t want to do something she wouldn’t” Mr Titford replied.

Titford said Kaylea’s weight became harder to manage as she got older.

He said “most days” Kaylea would scream if her siblings or parents went into her room and she did not want them there.

The defence argued that Mr Titford did less with the teenager as she got older and hit puberty. They claim her mother took responsibility for her care.

Giving evidence he said he had no contact with school once Kaylea turned 13 and his partner Sarah Lloyd Jones cared for her.

Asked specifically about the months prior to his daughter’s death, defence barrister David Elias said “were you personally involved in her hygiene?”

He replied “No”.

“Who was?” Mr Elias asked.

“Sarah” came the reply.

Alun Titford is on trial at Mold Crown Court.

Last week the prosecution showed members of the jury photographs of the injuries on Kaylea’s body including sores and blisters. The defendant was asked if he had seen the photos.

He replied “no”.

“Why?” Mr Elias asked.

Getting emotional and looking down at the floor, Titford replied: "I don’t want to see them."

He was asked “Did you have any idea that she was in this condition?”

“No. If I did I would’ve done something."

“What?” Asked David Elias KC.

“Got the doctor”, he said.

In reality Kaylea had not seen a doctor for months before her death on or around the 10th October 2020.

Titford told the jurors the last time he was close to his daughter was on her 16th birthday on 27th September.

He said he spent 10 minutes in her bedroom.

“I gave her a hug and a kiss."

“Was there a smell in her bedroom?” Mr Elias asked.

He replied “no”.

The night before Kaylea’s body was found the defendant said he got home around 7.30pm in the evening. Kaylea was in her room. He asked if she was ok and then he went upstairs to watch TV.

Alun Titford, 45, denies the charges against him and has pleaded not guilty. Kaylea’s mother Sarah Lloyd Jones previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter by gross negligence.

The trial continues.