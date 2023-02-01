Police name Welsh man who went missing from North Sea oil rig

A man from Wales who went missing from an oil rig has been named by police.

Jason Thomas, 50, went missing from the rig in the North Sea on Sunday 22 January, while it was being towed.

A vast search operation was launched after the alarm was raised on the rig around 100 miles south-east of Aberdeen at around 9.20pm.

Two oil supply vessels, a Coastguard helicopter and Coastguard aeroplane were involved in the search, however it was later stood down.

Police officers went to the rig on Sunday 29 January to carry out inquiries.

Police Scotland have said they are liaising with agencies including the Health and Safety Executive, and the rig operator, to gather any information that may assist them in understanding the circumstances leading up to Mr Thomas being reported missing.

