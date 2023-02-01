Schools, trains, universities and government services across Wales are set to be disrupted today (Wednesday, February 1), as the UK faces the largest scale strike day in over a decade.

Those walking out include teachers, train drivers, civil servants and university staff in a range of disputes over pay and working conditions.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils will be impacted with nearly all schools in Wales affected by the teacher walkouts.

Teaching unions have already rejected a 5% pay offer which they say amounts to a pay cut due to inflation.

They also rejected the offer of a one-off payment from the Welsh Government.

NEU Wales Secretary David Evans told ITV Wales that the action is "quite clearly the last resort."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We have held constructive meetings with unions and these will continue.

"We want to reassure learners, parents and carers that we are working with partners to resolve the current dispute and that we understand the strength of feeling amongst the education workforce.

“We are working in social partnership with unions to explore a way to resolve the current dispute.”

A picket line formed outside Llanishen High School in Cardiff this morning Credit: ITV Wales

List of strikes in Wales today

Teachers and school staff in Wales who are members of the National Education Union (NEU)

Train drivers who are members of the train driver’s unions ASLEF and RMT, which includes companies like Great Western Railway

Civil servants belonging to the PCS union, which includes members at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) in Swansea, the Senedd, Natural Resources Wales and National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth

University staff in the Universities and College Union (UCU), which could see walkouts at Bangor, Cardiff, Swansea and University of Wales Trinity St David

