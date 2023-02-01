The director of a Welsh rugby region has spoken out about their "abusive" relationship with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Ron Jones, a director at Scarlets, said that Wales' professional rugby teams were "bullied" during discussions about the long-term future of the game.

His comments come after a BBC investigation revealed allegations of racism, sexism and misogyny within the WRU.

The Welsh Rugby Union has recently come under fire after allegations of sexism and misogyny at the organisation. Credit: ITV Wales News

During an interview with Newyddion S4C, Mr Jones sent a stark warning for the future of Welsh rugby.

He described the WRU as "oppressive" and held them responsible for the "dying game" in Wales.

"The discussions over the past year to finance the game were ones where the relationship with the union and the clubs was oppressive, the clubs were bullied into accepting something that was impossible.

"The game is dying because of the way the union has avoided responsibility for some fifteen years," he said.

The Chief Executive of the WRU, Steve Phillips recently resigned in as a result of the allegations against the union. Credit: PA

The Chief Executive of the WRU, Steve Phillips recently resigned as a result of the allegations against the union.

Days before, all four Welsh regions had called for the resignation of the the board and Mr Phillips.

For a while now, the Union has been in discussions with the four professional regions - Scarlets, Cardiff, Ospreys and Dragons - over a long-term solution to resolve the game's financial issues.

A spokesman for the Welsh Rugby Union said that the negotiations were progressing and that "the delay in reaching an agreement is regrettable."

Former Wales international and WRU Performance Director, Nigel Walker has since taken over as acting chief executive of the WRU. Credit: PA

Mr Jones singled out the former CEO and current Chairman of the WRU for criticism, saying that they did not accept that there were issues with the union.

"Chief Executive Steve Phillips and Chairman Ieuan Evans did not accept that there were issues that had to be taken seriously.

"It's nice now to see that one is gone, and that the other has admitted there are problems," the Scarlet's director said.

Former Wales international and WRU Performance Director, Nigel Walker, has since taken over as acting chief executive of the WRU.

Mr Walker recently said that he accepts that some trust has been lost and the credibility of the organisation has been damaged after the allegations of misogyny within the union.

Mr Jones added: "We must hope that Ieuan Evans and Nigel Walker realise that the sins of the past year or two need to be put to one side, and to move forward in some sort of agreement and understanding.

For the sake of the national and regional team, as well as the grassroots game.”