The Menai Suspension Bridge has reopened to vehicles following a four-month closure.

The bridge was immediately and unexpectedly shut to vehicles in October last year after concerns over structural safety.

Emergency repair work was carried out to the bridge's historic hangers, which are used to keep the bridge deck suspended over the Menai Strait.

As one of only two routes linking the Isle of Anglesey to mainland Wales, businesses in Menai Bridge had reported a significant drop in footfall in recent months while repairs were taking place.

Traffic Wales confirmed that there is a currently a limited weight restriction of 7.5 tonnes for vehicles, meaning heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and lorries are still unable to use the bridge for now.

Work to bring the Menai Bridge back to full capacity is anticipated to start in late summer.

The four-month closure caused issues for locals, commuters and businesses alike Credit: Media Walea

The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said;

“Despite the challenging weather conditions, I am pleased that we’ve been able to complete this extremely important and complex piece of remedial work on time.

“I would like to thank the local community and everybody that has been affected by the closure of the bridge for their patience during this time.”