Pop superstar Beyoncé has announced she will be coming to Wales as part of her RENAISSANCE world tour.

The 25-time Grammy Award-winning performer will play a huge gig in the Principality Stadium on Wednesday 17 May this year.

It will be her third time performing there, having first visited in 2016 during the Formation World Tour, her last solo headline tour.

She last performed at the stadium in 2018, as part of the On The Run tour with her husband, Jay-Z.

But with demand likely to be high as ever, fans are already preparing themselves to secure tickets.

How much will Beyoncé tickets cost?

Tickets will start from £50, according to Principality Stadium.

Prices will depend on which area of the stadium you choose.

Based on previous tours, tickets are likely to sell out quickly, with resellers often increasing prices.

When will Beyoncé tickets be on sale?

General sale begins on Tuesday 7 February from 10am.

There are a number of presales to give fans the chance to get their hands on a ticket earlier. They include:

Pre-sale for O2 customers begins at 10am on Thursday 2 February and ends Friday 3 February at 6pm

The Live Nation Presale is on Friday 3 February from 10am until 6pm

The Venue Presale is on Friday 3 February from 10am until 6pm

The BeyHive Presale, for members of the free Beyoncé fan club, is on Monday 6 February from 9am until 6pm

Cardiff will be the third stop of Beyoncé's first solo world tour since 2016 Credit: Marco Piraccini/Zuma Press/PA Images

Where can you buy Beyoncé tickets?

Beyoncé's website will direct you a Ticketmaster link.

What have Beyoncé's recent shows been like?

Beyoncé faced backlash last week after she took to the stage for her first headline concert since 2018, performing at a private hotel launch event in the United Arab Emirates.

She was reportedly paid more than £19 million for her performance at the Atlantis The Royal hotel.

Her 90-minute set didn't debut any tracks from her latest album Renaissance, but she instead treated the crowd to fan favourites such as Crazy In Love, Halo and XO.

What else do fans need to know?

The concert will be a mixture of standing and seated.

There will be a limit of four tickets per person, per household for presales, and eight tickets per person, per household for the general sale, according to Ticketmaster.

It says that tickets must not be purchased with the intention of reselling them.

If anyone can no longer use their tickets, Ticketmaster said they may only resell them through authorised resale sites

