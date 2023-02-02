Hundreds of workers at an Iceland warehouse facility in North Wales are at risk of losing their jobs.

Around 240 jobs are in danger at the Deeside warehouse in Flintshire after the company that runs the warehouse announced it intends to repurpose the depot as a third party storage facility by April 1.

One worker said that staff were "visibly shaken" when they were told the news.

The site is a warehouse distribution hub for Iceland products but run by global logistics company GXO.

Staff at the centre were informed by GXO that their jobs were at risk after Iceland decided to invest elsewhere.

The supermarket chain have chosen to increase the capacity of its sites in Swindon and Livingston as well as creating a new base in Warrington.

One worker, who asked not to be named, said staff have been left devastated at the news.

They said: "It’s really upsetting. People I work with were white and visibly shaking yesterday.

"We are already in a cost of living crisis and struggling. Now people will lose their jobs."

Jack Sargeant, MS of Alyn and Deeside said he was "deeply concerned" by the closure.

He added: "I urge both Iceland and GXO to work together to seek an alternative proposal that protects workers and local jobs."

A GXO spokesman said: "Following a strategic review of the Iceland distribution network GXO is proposing repurposing the Deeside depot as a third-party storage facility effective as of April 1."

It added, "The decision follows significant investments by Iceland over the past three years to increase the capacity of its Swindon sites and Livingston retail distribution centres (RDC) and to create the new RDC in Warrington, which are expected to help the company meet all of its current and projected operational needs.

“GXO will initiate consultations with the Deeside depot employees the week of February 6, 2023, with the process taking a minimum of 45 days.

"GXO will take every step to minimise the impact of this change on its employees, offering redeployment to the wider GXO and Iceland distribution networks as well as support with finding external opportunities.” Iceland have been asked to comment.

