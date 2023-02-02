A group of Cardiff rescue dogs have had a star-studded meeting with famous popstar Lewis Capaldi.

Ahead of his gig in Cardiff International Arena on Wednesday, Capaldi had a visit from some of the lucky pooches and volunteers from The Rescue Hotel, a volunteer-run charity working with Cardiff Dogs Home.

Capaldi's love for dogs is well-documented, having long championed a number of dog charities Credit: The Rescue Hotel/Cardiff Dogs Home

After volunteers snapped some photos and posted them on the centre's social media, the post caught the attention of prospective adopters.

The charity received a flood of comments on Facebook, with one person posting: "Who is this? Is she/he up for adoption?"

Another enquiry read: "Is this pup at the dogs home?"

The charity had also raised money by bucket collecting at Capaldi's show, with people who had seen the pictures coming over to donate money.

Trustee Toria Acerman said the charity were delighted by his support.

"It’s huge for us, we’re a completely non-profit organisation and everything we do is for the love of dogs. We are raising money to refurbish the dog home kennels," she said.

The visit came about because Toria's husband, another of the trustees, is a sound engineer and managed to get in touch with Capaldi's team.

First Aid Kit also visited the home when they were touring in Cardiff Credit: Cardiff Dogs Home/The Rescue Hotel

"We’ve tried to involve music as much as possible through the charity because it's what we know," said Toria.

"We’ve gone down the routes of “Rescue dogs rock” as one of our slogans!"

Toria said the musicians and crew on tour can really benefit from a visit with their furry friends.

"When you’re touring away from home and missing your dogs pals, bringing some along to the venue before a gig can put a smile on people's faces.

"Musicians and crew get to de-stress. Dogs are incredibly therapeutic. If you’ve been travelling for long hours and working 12 hours a day, it can really put a smile on people’s faces."

"It's really beneficial for mental health."

And, according to Toria, it's a win-win situation for the dogs and charity too.

"The dogs get out to a new situation so they get some socialisation, it raises our profile and helps us become more popular by raising funds."

It seems the charity is becoming well-known for its high-profile musician supporters, with The 1975, First Aid Kit and Fontaines DC among its recent visits.

Charlotte Church is among the charity's growing list of high-profile pop star supporters Credit: Cardiff Dogs Home/Rescue Hotel

Toria jokes that bands and artists touring Cardiff will soon be adding a Rescue Hotel visit to their rider.

The charity even has its sights set on a certain pop superstar touring in Cardiff in the spring.

"We said when Beyoncé is playing at the stadium, we will have to name a dog Beyoncé. I'm not sure if Beyoncé's a dog lover, but if they want to get in touch and have some doggys to visit, and we’re more than happy to come!"

