Two people are in hospital following an explosion at a house in Merthyr Tydfil.

South Wales Police said it happened at 10:30pm on Wednesday and a "number of properties" on Glanmor Gardens in Dowlais were evacuated due to the damage.

A 19-year-old man and a 18-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

In a statement, police said: “Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident.

“I would like to thank the community of Dowlais for their patience, support and understanding to those affected and our staff at the scene.”

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation and police added they are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive.