Planned strikes by ambulance workers in Wales will not go ahead on Monday, the GMB union has announced following talks with the Welsh Government.

Talks began between health unions and the government to try to end their pay dispute on Thursday.

The union said industrial action has been suspended to allow further negotiations to take place.

Some ambulance workers from the Unite union are still planning to be going ahead with its strikes on Monday and Tuesday.

What has been offered?

The deal amounts to a 1.5% non-consolidated and 1.5% consolidated one off payment for 22/23 - on top of the already imposed 4.5%. The Welsh Government has confirmed negotiations for 23/24 will begin "almost immediately."

Almost 1,500 workers across the country had been due to walk out alongside nurses on Monday.

Nathan Holman, GMB Welsh NHS lead said: “After intense negotiations, GMB has agreed to suspend strike action while further talks take place."

“We recognise that the Welsh Government and Welsh Ambulance have made concessions and, through social partnership, we appreciate the frank and open dialogue with them over the last few months.“

"This has only been made possible because the Welsh Government has been prepared to talk about pay – a lesson for those in charge on the other side of the Severn Bridge.

“We are a member led union, ultimately they will decide.”

Two further days of strike action are planned for next week with midwives and physiotherapists due to join nurses and ambulance workers.