An iconic department store in the Welsh capital is set to close down after 150 years.

House of Fraser in the historic Howells building has been one of Wales' biggest department stores for more than a century.

A date is yet to be confirmed, but the closure is likely to happen next month, a member of staff told customers on Thursday.

It is currently displaying "closing down — extra 20% off" signs, and is selling off store furniture, clothing mannequins and the store's old Christmas decorations.

The Howells Building is a retail landmark in the city. It was first set up as a department store by James Howell in 1849 and was acquired by House of Fraser group in 1972.

It was later re-branded as House Fraser in 2010.

The business fell into administration in 2018 but all stores were bought by millionaire businessman Mike Ashley.Earlier this month, the first phase of a scheme to transform the site was announced.

Investment company Thackeray, which acquired the Grade II listed building out of administration last year, is planning a multi-million pound mixed-use redevelopment.

On its website, it says Thackeray Developments has a focus on "regenerating heritage property" and "repurposing them".

The Howells building is listed alongside plans to create an "office, residential and retail" space.

