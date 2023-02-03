A father accused of the manslaughter of his morbidly obese daughter was working 15 hour days prior to her death. He believed her mother was caring for her, according to his defence barrister David Elias KC.

The defence in the case against Alun Titford claim that at the time of Kaylea Titford’s death, he took no part in caring for his child.

Mr Titford had not entered her bedroom described as “cluttered” with faeces and urine bottles on the floor for nearly two weeks prior to her dying in October 2020.

It is claimed he was a man who came home from his job in removals, poked his head around the door to say hello, went to his bedroom where he ate his food and watched television.

45-year-old Alun Titford is also on trial for an alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a child. Credit: PA

The 45-year-old is also on trial for an alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a child. He denies the allegations against him and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

His partner and the mother of Kaylea Titford, Sarah Lloyd Jones has previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her daughter by gross negligence and is awaiting sentencing.

Mr Elias told jurors at Mold Crown Court on Friday “Sarah Lloyd Jones has pleaded guilty to count one. You’ve been directed that that says nothing about the guilt or innocence of Alun Titford”.

At the time of her death Kaylea had blisters and sores over her legs and feet, the prosecution claim Mr Titford must have known about them. Credit: Athena Picture Agency

During cross examination on Wednesday, the defendant had said “yes” when asked if he was “equally to blame” for the death of his child.

However, today his defence barrister said, “When he says and agrees yes, I was equally to blame for what happened….of course he says that two years and however many months later, baring in mind what he now knows - what else would he say?”

He told the jurors, “That doesn’t mean that he’s responsible. He’s not sought to pass the book. She pleaded guilty - that’s up to her. When you look at the evidence and what the mother and father were doing there could possibly be a distinction between the two”.

Mr Elias urged jurors to look at what was going on in the lives of those living in the house in Newtown.

“Alun Titford at that time was working a full time job, going out very early and coming back very late”.

Mold Crown Court heard that he worked 15 days straight in the lead up to Kaylea’s death.

Alun Titford is on trial at Mold Crown Court. Credit: PA

The defence claim the defendant who worked as a removal man had cared for Kaylea when younger and attended medical appointments.

The court heard evidence that he had been congratulated for helping her manage her weight but when she hit puberty he stopped.

“There was a change in the way these two interacted and a way in which the care changed,” Mr Elias defending said.

“That was when Kaylea hit puberty and began to develop in that way. That’s when he took more of a backseat”.

He said that does not excuse what happened but “look at the whole picture because that’s the fairest way to do it”.

Sarah Lloyd Jones worked as a full time carer from 2018. The defence team say she was trained in her role and Titford had said he had “no reason to be concerned about the standard of care”, Kaylea was receiving.

At the time of her death Kaylea had blisters and sores over her legs and feet, the prosecution claim the defendant must have known about them but his defence argue “Did he?”.

“Is there any evidence that he did,” said Mr Elias.

“Sarah didn’t tell him. He said if he’d known he would’ve sought medical help. That’s not passing the book. You can criticise him…fair enough….but…he stepped back.”

Look at the whole picture because that’s the fairest way to do it Alun Titford's defence lawyer

It is claimed by the prosecution that Kaylea spent much of lockdown from March 2020 in her bed. She needed a wheelchair to get around and evidence suggests it was not used.

Mr Elias said “What was it that really changed when we get into 2020 and lockdown?”

“He continued to work full time, long hours and he relied upon the support of a family who had been doing a perfectly good job if not an excellent job in the care of Kaylea”.

At the time of her death the teenager who had been described as “lovely” and “fiercely independent” weighed nearly 23 stone.

It is the defence’s case that her weight increased when services to a dietitian were withdrawn. They say Titford admits the weight gain was a risk to her health but he did not realise it was a risk of death.

Questions have been raised about the lack of help and support for the family from outside organisations and David Elias said “we suggest it’s important to look at how the family were let down”.

There was no home care package in place and despite requests to see the school nurse regarding her weight, the jury were told that wasn’t possible.

There was no evidence of respite for those who cared for Kaylea Titford.

Mr Elias said those caring for her did not receive the support they should have.

After more than 90 minutes of summing up by the defence, the jury were sent home to reconvene on Monday when they are expected to be sent out to consider a verdict.