A man slashed his best friend across the neck with a knife in a drink and drug-fuelled altercation after he 'completely lost it'.

Swansea Crown Court heard that 32-year-old Kyle Lloyd, of Fairfield Road, Cymmer, caused his friend two lacerations which required numerous stitches and staples.

The judge said it was ' pure luck' that the victim's injuries weren't fatal and that Lloyd was not facing a prison sentence for manslaughter.

The incident happened in October last year after Lloyd and his friend were at the defendant's home in the Afan Valley.

The pair spent the day drinking whisky and lager, as well as taking cannabis and crack cocaine.

The prosecution said Lloyd became increasingly angry and aggressive as the day went on as he talked about his partner and children.

They both ended up scuffling, with Lloyd's friend telling him to calm down and stop shouting at him as he was "the only mate he had left".

After the scuffle, the friend realised there was blood on his neck and soon found two large wounds.

The court heard that though no weapon was seen, the victim believed Lloyd was in the habit of carrying a Stanley-type blade.

The victim did not initially report the incident but the following day was persuaded to go to hospital in Bridgend.

17 stitches were used to close one of the wounds, while the other was closed with staples.

Lloyd has a history of violent offending, with 17 previous convictions for 31 offences, including common assault, assaulting a police officer, attempted robbery, and five batteries.The prosecutor said when Lloyd was arrested, he was deemed fit to be interviewed but kept falling asleep while being questioned.

Lloyd spent much of the interviews with his head on the desk, the prosecutor told the court.

Lloyd had previously pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding when he appeared in the dock for sentencing.

In a victim impact statement which was read to the court, the victim said he had been left with two scars to the throat which he worries may be permanent and have been causing him considerable pain.

The victim also said he was worried about what to tell his children.

James Hartson, for Lloyd, said it was accepted the defendant had suffered two deep wounds, but said there had been no nerve or arterial damage.

Judge Geraint Walters said he could not claim to fully understand what had happened on the day in question, and said he suspected the defendant could not either.

He said Lloyd had become morose and then had "completely lost it" after a day of consuming drink and drugs.

The judge told Lloyd it was "pure luck" that the victim did not suffer fatal injuries and he was not in the dock facing a lengthy prison sentence for manslaughter.

Lloyd was sentenced to two years in prison with a 20 per cent discount for his guilty plea.

He will serve up to half that period in custody before being released on licence to serve the remainder in the community.

