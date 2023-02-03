Former Wales captain Gareth Bale wowed spectators and commentators at his PGA Tour event debut with a stunning chip shot from the cart path.

Bale admitted to feeling nervous as he swapped his football boots for a golf club at his first official golf event since retiring from professional football last month.

The Welsh football legend and former Real Madrid midfielder played at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am in California on Thursday.

But despite feeling the pressure, the five-time Champions League winner went on to impress at the event.

The 33-year-old and professional partner Joseph Bramlett closed with a seven-under-par 65 to end tied 18th on the amateur leaderboard at the Spyglass Hill course.

Bale told one interviewer that it was "a dream" to get the invite to play.

Discussing about his first-tee nerves, he said: “I think every amateur will tell you that. Even if we are used to playing in front of 80,000 or more on live TV it’s a completely different sport."

“It’s good experience but luckily I hit one of my best shots down the first fairway.”

Bale produced a masterful par save from the cart-path which stunned spectators and commentators.

“I am more worried how I was there in the first place but I guess a lot of amateurs find themselves out of position,” Bale added.

“It was a great shot, I was just trying to play it into the bank and hope for the best like most amateurs do. It was nice to see it roll up nice and close.

“He (playing partner Joseph Bramlett) was pretty much in for par so I was like ‘I’ll pick it up’ but he made me putt it as he was like ‘It will be one of the greatest up and downs’.”

Bale and Bramlett finished a combined seven-under-par 65.

The 33-year-old is a two-handicapper and his love of golf, particularly while playing for Real Madrid, was well documented.

In 2019, after Bale helped Wales qualify for the 2020 Euros, he posed with a flag that read, 'WALES. GOLF. MADRID. IN THAT ORDER.'

It was a slogan that became synonymous with the footballing giant.

One interviewer at the event went on to ask Bale his plans for retiring aged 33. "What are you going to do with yourself?"

"Nothing!" Bale joked.

