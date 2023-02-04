Armed police were called to reports of a stabbing at a nightclub in Swansea city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two men were injured in the incident at Fiction nightclub, while police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Townhill, Swansea, on suspicion of assault.

Police said that one man is receiving hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, while a second man was also injured but did not attend hospital.

Detective David Connick said: “At 2.30am today officers on patrol in Swansea city centre were alerted to the report of a stabbing at the nightclub in Salubrious Place.

“Armed officers were deployed as a precaution to ensure the safety of the public and officers.

“The suspect remains in custody and enquiries are on-going to establish the circumstances of this incident.

“We are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter and a weapon has been seized.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference: 037327

