A woman from Aberdare who was told her chances of finding a bone marrow match were '16 million to one odds', beat the odds and is now encouraging others to join the registry.

Laura James, 35, overcame acute myeloid leukaemia in December 2012 after receiving a bone marrow donation from a stranger.

Now, a decade in remission, Laura is encouraging more young people to consider donating bone marrow to help save more lives.

Laura recently marked her ten years ‘all clear’ by ringing the bell at Velindre Cancer Centre, where her treatment originally began.

Laura recently joined the Welsh Blood Service. Credit: Welsh Blood Service

After four rounds of chemotherapy treatment, Laura relapsed and was told her only chance to survive was to receive a bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately, no one in her family was a suitable match, meaning Laura’s only hope was to receive a donation from a complete stranger.

Four and a half months later, after a worldwide search was launched to find a suitable donor, a perfect match was found ten thousand miles away in Australia.

“I know how lucky I am to find a match." Laura said. "The doctors at the time told me the chance of finding a match was 16 million to one.

“I experienced so many emotions knowing a selfless stranger was willing to save my life - joy, hope, anxiety; you name it! It’s why I’ve always been keen to share my story, as hard as it is to do, I want to help as many people as possible.”

Blood cancers stop bone marrow from working correctly, and for these patients, the best hope of recovery is to receive blood products and, ultimately, a bone marrow transplant.

Laura continued: “My life became transfusions of blood and platelets, hospital beds, hospital food, high doses of chemotherapy, and constant isolation.”

“It was not the life I expected, but I was determined to get through it with a positive attitude and buckets full of strength until my donor was found.”

Even in remission, Laura’s journey continues as she recently joined the Welsh Blood Service in a role where her first-hand experience of receiving blood, platelets and bone marrow is now helping her to call on more people to consider donating.

“As a cancer survivor, I can’t donate myself, which is why I’m dedicating my life to saving others.” Laura added.

Christopher Harvey, Head of the Welsh Bone Marrow Donor Registry, said: “For a patient like Laura, finding a matched donor on the Registry is priceless, but not everyone is as lucky as Laura. We need more volunteers aged 17 to 30 to sign up to the Registry.

“Signing up is easier than ever. You can request a swab kit without leaving home through the Welsh Blood Service website or book to give blood and ask about joining when you donate.”

Laura received her bone marrow transplant at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, under Dr Keith Wilson, Consultant Haematologist and Director of the South Wales Blood and Marrow Transplant Programme.

Dr. Wilson said: “For many patients with blood cancer, a bone marrow transplant represents their only means of overcoming the disease. Only one in four patients will find a suitable match from a family member, meaning most patients, including Laura, depend on donations from unrelated volunteers on registries across the world.

“As a transplant consultant, it is very heartening to tell our patients we have ‘found a match!’ Laura is living proof of what can be achieved by the selfless donation of others. I’m thrilled that Laura is now encouraging others to join the Registry. I have no doubts her determination and enthusiasm will encourage many more people to become lifesavers.”