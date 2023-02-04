Police appeal for witnesses after a pedestrian has been left with serious injuries following a serious road traffic collision in Newtown.

The collision involved a grey Toyota Avensis and a pedestrian on Plantation Lane, Garth Owen, Newtown at approximately 7.20pm on Friday (3 February).

Dyfed-Powys Police said the pedestrian, a man in his 60s, "was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information that could help officers with their investigation, including dashcam and doorbell footage, to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police using the quote reference: DP-20230203-405.