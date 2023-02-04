Wales begin their Six Nations campaign today against defending champions Ireland in the opening game of the 2023 Guinness Six Nations.

Kicking-off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff at 2:15pm, t his is Warren Gatland's first match in charge since replacing Wayne Pivac as Head Coach at the start of December.

Welsh fans will be hoping that new captain, Ken Owens will help the team improve on last year's campaign when they finished fifth and suffered a shock loss to Italy.

The last time Gatland took charge of Wales in the Six Nations they won the Grand Slam in 2019. Credit: PA

Andy Farrell's Ireland are the number one ranked side in the world - a status they achieved last year following two stunning away victories over New Zealand, consolidated by autumn wins against South Africa and Australia.

Despite high expectations, Ireland have not won in Cardiff in the Six Nations since 2013.

Wales v Ireland kicks off at 2.15pm and is being broadcast on BBC One and S4C.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny; Josh Adams, George North, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer; Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens (C), Tomas Francis; Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones; Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Reps: Scott Baldwin, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Rhys Webb, Owen Williams, Alex Cuthbert.

Ireland: 15. Hugo Keenan, 14. Mack Hansen, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. James Lowe, 10. Johnny Sexton (capt), 9. Jamison Gibson-Park, 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Finlay Bealham, 4. Tadhg Beirne, 5. James Ryan, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Caelan Doris.

Reps: 16. Rob Herring, 17. Cian Healy, 18. Tom O'Toole, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Jack Conan, 21. Conor Murray, 22. Ross Byrne, 23. Bundee Aki.

France and Ireland are currently joint favourites to win this year's competition, with England third and Wales fourth.

Wales were victorious in the 2021 COVID- affected edition of the tournament but failed to repeat their success last year.

Ireland beat Wales 29-7 in the opening fixture of the 2022 Championship.

Wales and Ireland have contested a total of 133 rugby test matches since their first meeting in 1882. Wales have won 70 of those matches, whilst Ireland have won 56 matches. There have also been seven drawn matches between the two nations.