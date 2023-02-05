A house has been "totally destroyed" and multiple roads have been closed following a major house fire in Pontypridd.

Fire crews were called to a terraced property on Hurford Crescent in Pontypridd at 7.09am on February 5.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the home had been "totally destroyed" in the fire, but there were no casualties.

Firefighters remained at the scene throughout the morning and crews from Pontypridd, Abercynon, Tonypandy, Caerphilly, and Gilfach Goch stations have all attended.

A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the home has been "totally destroyed". Credit: Media Wales

Road closures are currently in place at Hurford Crescent, Heath Crescent and Graigwen Road between Graigwen place and Llwynmadoc Street.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "We are at the scene of an incident on Hurford Crescent, Pontypridd. Road closures are in place at Hurford Crescent, Heath Crescent and Graigwen Road between Graigwen place and Llwynmadoc Street. It is expected to remain closed for some time.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. Delays are expected in the area."