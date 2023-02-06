Play Brightcove video

Turkish and Syrian people in Wales have been waiting apprehensively for news following two devastating earthquakes in the area that borders the two countries.

So far 2,300 people are known to have died and hundreds more have been injured, but the death tole is expected to rise.

Amal Hallack, who is from Syria and still has family in one of the worst affected areas, has been on the phone desperately trying to get information.

She says: "I can't express how I feel in words".

Comparing the destruction to the Syrian civil war, which has raged for the past eleven years, she added: "We have watched many videos of the destruction because of the war but seeing the destruction I don't think my mind is comprehending it.

"I think I'm still in denial. I'm in disbelief."

Rescue efforts have been hampered so far by bad weather, with temperatures expected to drop well below zero. Credit: Associated Press

The first earthquake, measuring a powerful 7.8 magnitude, struck south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria at four o'clock local time Monday morning, with tremors felt as far away as the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Less than 10 hours later, at about 1.30pm local time, a new earthquake hit about 80 miles from the first epicentre.

Thousands of buildings have collapsed across both countries. Rescue attempts have been impacted by bad weather, with fears temperatures could drop well below freezing.

Severe aftershocks are also increasing the possibility of already weakened buildings collapsing.

The Welsh Government voiced their support for people impacted on social media, saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. "Our condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones, and our thoughts are with those who have been injured and the first responders for all their hard work".