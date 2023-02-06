The jury has been sent out to decide whether a Powys man is guilty of the manslaughter of his daughter by gross negligence.

Alun Titford is accused of the manslaughter of his morbidly obese daughter, 16-year-old Kaylea Titford, who weighed nearly 23 stone and was bed-ridden at the time of her death in October 2020.

Mr Titford has denied the allegations against him with the defence claiming that at the time of his daughter's death, he took no part in caring for his child.

He said he was working 15-hour days prior to her death, and believed her mother was caring for her.

Kaylea Titford had spina bifida and used a wheelchair Credit: Athena Picture Agency

Mr Titford had not entered his daughter's bedroom, described as "cluttered" with faeces and urine bottles on the floor, for nearly two weeks before she died in October 2020.

He is also on trial for an alternative charge of causing or allowing the death of a child. He denies the allegations against him and has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

His partner and Kaylea Titford's mother, Sarah Lloyd Jones, has previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her daughter by gross negligence and is awaiting sentencing.

Defence barrister David Elias KC told jurors on Friday: “Sarah Lloyd Jones has pleaded guilty to count one. You’ve been directed that that says nothing about the guilt or innocence of Alun Titford”.

The prosecution claimed Kaylea, who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair, had been bedridden for about six months before her death, “unable to access anything outside the filthy confined space she was left in".

Bodycam footage has been released of Kaylea Titford's bedroom, described as "clutterd" with faeces and bottles of urine on the floor

They said Alun Titford’s defence that he was “lazy, took little interest, couldn’t be bothered and wasn’t a good father” are not excuses for breaching his daughter’s care, and claim she had put on between two and three stone since the start of lockdown in March of that year, eating "four to five takeaways a week".

The prosecution said she lay in bed as “parts of her body were rotting alive”.

The jury are expected to reach a verdict imminently as to whether Mr Titford is guilty or not.