Mountain walker falls 600 feet to his death in Snowdonia

An experienced mountain walker fell more than 600 feet to his death in Eryri, Snowdonia, over the weekend.

The man, who is yet to be named by police, was climbing up the Gribin Ridge on the Glyder range when the tragic accident happened.

It is thought he pulled on a large rock which came away just before he fell.

The man, in his twenties and from Yorkshire, was accompanied by two other men who were roughly the same age.

The other men were both rescued by a mountain rescue team on Saturday night, following their friend's death. They were discovered stranded on steep, loose ground.

However due to poor conditions, the man's body - spotted by a rescuer in Cwm Cneifion - could not be recovered until Sunday morning.

In a statement, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation gave details of what happened, and said the coastguard had been involved, providing a rescue helicopter.

The team have been thanked the team for "everything [they] did".

The range the men were walking is well known for its high mountains, with five of the "Welsh 3000s" - mountains over the height of 3000 feet.