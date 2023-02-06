A rugby club has put out an appeal for information after their pitches were damaged in south Wales.

The three grass pitches, which are used for children's games and training sessions, are part of Skewen RFC in Neath.

The ground has been ripped up and ruined by people riding motorcycles, causing damage expected to cost thousands of pounds.

The club's Junior Chairman and formed south Wales policeman, Carl Jenkins, said everyone was "devastated" by what had happened. He explained: "Sometime between 8pm on Friday 3 February and 7am on Saturday 4 February, a lot of damage was caused to three grass pitches at Tennant Park.

"It appears that overnight motorcycles have been ridden across the pitches and caused a lot of damage, which is likely to cost thousands of pounds to fix. As a result both the rugby and football teams are going to have to find alternative training/playing venues for the children."

"We are devastated. Both the rugby and football clubs are run by volunteers who work really hard to ensure that the children of the community have the facilities available to them to enjoy the sports. But for the time being it looks like sport will be off-limits", Mr Jenkins added.

The self-funded club is now appealing for information to help find those responsible with upcoming fixtures called off.

The damage is expected to cost thousands of pounds to repair. Credit: Media Wales

South Wales Police neighbourhood inspector Lindsey Sweeney said: "We are aware that motorcycles have ridden across the pitches this weekend causing extensive damage which has impacted on the local community significantly.

"As a result of the criminal behaviour children’s sports fixtures have been cancelled which has understandably caused great anger and upset.

"We are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and the neighbourhood team will work tirelessly to identify those responsible for this mindless act. I would encourage the local community to share information with us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police, quoting reference number 2300035871.