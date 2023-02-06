Some ambulance workers have continued with their planned walk out, despite many other health unions suspending their strike action.

The Unite confirmed their plans to strike on Monday and Tuesday (February 6 & 7).

It comes after many other health unions paused their strikes, following disputes over pay and conditions, after talks with the Welsh Government led to a new pay offer.

General secretary from the union, Sharon Graham, explained: "It would be wholly premature for Unite to talk about any deals being done in relation to the Welsh ambulance dispute.

"As far as Unite is concerned negotiations are continuing. Unite will be available all weekend in the hope that a satisfactory offer can be put together to avert strikes next week. However, we are not in that place now. So, at the moment Unite's ambulance workers will be on strike on Monday", she added.

The Welsh Ambulance Service is still urging the public not to call unless it's "life-threatening", despite the reduction in those striking.

More than 2,600 members of Unite have walked out across the UK, with around 1,000 of those in Wales. Members of Unite will stage ten further strikes over the coming weeks and additional fates could also be announced.

However, other ambulance workers from the GMB union are some of those who will no longer be striking this week.

Its Welsh NHS lead, Nathan Holman, explained: “After intense negotiations, GMB has agreed to suspend strike action while further talks take place. We recognise that the Welsh Government and Welsh Ambulance have made concessions and, through social partnership, we appreciate the frank and open dialogue with them over the last few months.

"This has only been made possible because the Welsh Government has been prepared to talk about pay – a lesson for those in charge on the other side of the Severn Bridge. We are a member led union, ultimately they will decide."

Health Minister Eluned Morgan announced an increased pay offer on Friday (February 3). Credit: PA Images

The deal amounts to a 1.5% non-consolidated and 1.5% consolidated one off payment for 22/23 - on top of the already imposed 4.5%. The Welsh Government has confirmed negotiations for 23/24 will begin "almost immediately".

For midwives, the original offer from the Welsh Government and MSWs was a 4% pay increase recommended by the NHS Pay review Body. The latest offer will give NHS midwives and MSWs a consolidated 1.5 per cent on top, plus a non-consolidated 1.5 per cent.

Elsewhere, nurses, midwives and physiotherapists from their respective unions - Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and Chartered Society of Physiotherapy - have called off their planned action in the hopes of reaching an agreement with the Welsh Government.

Following the announcement of cancelled strikes on Friday afternoon (February 3), the Welsh Government said: "An enhanced pay offer has been made to our health trade unions. On this basis, we are hopeful that the planned industrial action over Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 February will be postponed, allowing trade unions to discuss the proposals further with their members. Individual trade unions will confirm their intentions regarding next week’s action, prior to further talks with their members.

"This revised pay offer comprises an additional 3%, of which 1.5% is consolidated so will be in pay packets year-on-year, on top of the Pay Review Body recommendations, which have already been implemented in full. This offer will be backdated to April 2022. Included in this revised package are a number of non-pay commitments to enhance staff well-being, on which negotiations will continue next week.

"Whilst there is currently no improved pay offer on the table for NHS staff in England, it was also agreed that any resulting Barnett consequential following any improved offer to staff in England would result in a further pay offer to staff in Wales. We would like to thank those that have participated in the negotiations for their positive engagement and goodwill. We are awaiting a formal response from each of the individual trade unions."