A pair of burglars were caught red-handed after arguing in the street dragging a suitcase of stolen items.

Kyle Butts, 39, and Leanne Perrett, 38, were overheard by the victim's neighbour in Barry as Perrett, screamed: "You ain't got bank cards, you haven't got phones, you haven't got nothing."

The neighbour looked out as Perrett shouted "I never want to see you again" and Butts walked off.

He later returned carrying a television on his back, at which point the police turned up.

Questioned by officers about where they got the television from, the pair claimed they had just bought it.

Perrett claimed they were arguing after Butts broke her television, but they had made up after he bought her a new one.

The victim returned home the next day to discover that several items, including the TV, as well as speakers, sunglasses and a watch, had been taken.

Despite Perrett claiming she was at a friend's house when Butts returned with the television, they both later pleaded guilty to burglary.

Butts, of Fairfield Crescent, Llantwit Major, and Perrett, of Holton Road, Barry, both had numerous previous convictions.

That included assaulting an emergency worker, with Perrett being tasered after she threw punches at police officers in August 2020.

In mitigation during a sentencing hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, Stephen Thomas said his client, Perrett, accepted responsibility for the burglary but could not remember it because she had been drinking and taking drugs for a week.

Hannah Friedman, defending Butts, said her client had entered the wrong house but accepted stealing the items.

She added he had been "in and out of trouble" after being in care from the start of his life.

Butts was sentenced to a total of 68 weeks imprisonment, while Perrett was sentenced to a total of 58 weeks.