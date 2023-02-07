CCTV footage has shown the moment two cousins viciously assaulted a man by kicking and stamping on his head after they felt "disrespected".

Luke Carvalho, 21, and Daeshaun Webbe, 20, assaulted Scott Thomas in Newport city centre at around 5.15am on August 21 last year.

They walked away leaving their victim unconscious on the floor as two women came to assist him.

Distressing footage was played during the sentencing hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court which showed the assault.

Luke Carvalho and Daeshaun Webbe walked off as concerned members of the public rushed over to help the victim Credit: Gwent Police

There had been an altercation between the three men when Mr Thomas' glasses were knocked off his head and he was chased to his home nearby before returning to the scene to find his glasses.

The victim bumped into Carvalho and ran away but he came to a stop in Cambrian Road. Carvalho attempted to trip him up and said: "Why you running bruv? Why you running?" Mr Thomas' shoe came off during the attack and Carvalho pulled him towards wheelie bins and punched him to the nose.

Mr Thomas bent down to pick up his glasses and the defendant kicked him to the face. Prosecutor Laurence Jones said the victim had limited vision and couldn't see without his glasses.

He was then dragged along the floor before both defendants stamped on his head and delivered further kicks to his head and body before leaving him unconscious on the floor. At that point two women ran over and shouted at the two cousins as they walked off. Mr Thomas regained consciousness shortly later and was looked after by the two women who assisted him as he walked unsteadily area from the area.Mr Thomas suffered a bloody nose in the attack, swelling, a wound to his right ear where a piercing had been ripped out, and footmarks to his chest and shoulders.The defendants were sentenced to 22 months imprisonment each. They will serve half of the sentence in custody before being released on licence.