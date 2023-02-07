The father of Kaylea Titford, a vulnerable teenager who died after becoming morbidly obese, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

The teenager, who was disabled, was found dead in her home in October 2020.

She was found to be living in filthy conditions, surrounded by clutter and urine bottles, and was bedridden at the time of her death.

Asked during his evidence why he had let his daughter down so badly, the removals worker said: “I’m lazy.”

Mr Titford denied all of the charges against him - but on Tuesday, jurors decided not to believe him.

The prosecution say Alun Titford has refused to face up to the full extent of his responsibilities for her death

The 45-year-old from Newtown had denied the allegations against him claiming his partner and the mother of Kaylea Titford was her main carer. He admitted he was "lazy" and could have done more but claimed he did not know how Kaylea was being cared for.

His partner and Kaylea Titford's mother, Sarah Lloyd Jones, has previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of her daughter by gross negligence and is awaiting sentencing.

The teenager weighed nearly 23 stone and needed a wheelchair to get around. Once the covid lockdown began in March, she was unable to attend her school at Newtown High and spent months bed bound.

The teenager was described in court as "fiercely independent" Credit: Dyfed Powys Police

She was kept on soiled sheets in a dirty, cluttered bedroom and had ulcers, sores and blisters on her legs.

Teachers had tried to get the once promising wheelchair basketball player back into school once the rules allowed, but they were met with excuses. They were told her wheelchair had broken and she was ill. She never returned.

The prosecution alleged that Kaylea had not used her wheelchair, which became too small for her, since the start of lockdown.

The family had no help from outside organisations and had seen no social worker since 2017.

Emergency service workers described "retching" at the smell in her room when they responded to a 999 call.

Maggots were found which were thought to have been feeding on her body, the court heard.

Titford claimed his partner, who was a community care worker, was responsible for looking after Kaylea and he did not feel "comfortable" caring for her when she reached puberty.

In cross-examination he accepted he was as much to blame for Kaylea’s death as her mother.

A spokesman for Powys County Council said: “Following the conclusion of court proceedings, a concise child practice review is to be carried out and will involve all relevant agencies following a clear statutory framework.

“The local authority does not feel able to comment until this process has been completed.”

Judge Mr Justice Griffiths said Titford would be sentenced with his partner Sarah Lloyd-Jones on March 1 at Swansea Crown Court.

He said: “There can be no doubt this case passes the custody threshold.”

The judge told jurors he would give them a 10-year exemption from jury service, saying there had been a “lot of difficult and a lot of expert evidence”.

He added: “The subject matter was, no doubt, unusually distressing.”