Welsh midfielder Joe Allen has announced he is retiring from international football with immediate effect.

The footballer played for Wales 74 times, playing a key role in seeing the nation to both the European Championships in 2016 and 2021, and the World Cup last year.

He was was named in the team of the tournament following the Euros in 2016 in France, when Wales went on an incredible run all the way to semi-finals.

In a statement, Allen said it was time for him to "make way for the next generation".

Allen was named in the team of the tournament at Euro 2016 as Wales made it all the way to the semi-finals Credit: PA

Making appearances at under-17, 19 and 21 levels for Wales, he went on to win his first senior cap against Estonia in 2009.

His first international start came against Switzerland in 2011.

He has also had an impressive club career to date, playing for Liverpool and Stoke amongst others.

He currently plays for Swansea City, who sit 13th in the Championship.

On Twitter, Swansea City reflected on the midfielder's time at the club.

Allen returned to his boyhood club last summer, having climbed through the ranks in their academy.

Announcing his international retirement via the Welsh FA, he says: "Playing for Wales has been a great passion and love in my life, I have been extremely fortunate.

"I have shared this journey with incredible people...my family, teammates, staff and fans have made it special and I’m hugely grateful to you all."

Talking about the supporter he has received in Wales, along with his international colleagues, he said: "Our nation’s support is inspiring, and it has given me immense pride to wear the shirt...so many unforgettable experiences.

"Unfortunately, time and injuries take their toll and so it’s time for me to make way for our next generation. The future of Welsh football is bright."