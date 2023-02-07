A town has been revealed as a danger dog hotspot after two tragic deaths after 13 suspected illegal dogs have been seized so far this year.Gwent Police said it has seized 13 dogs on suspicion of being banned breeds in Caerphilly - where great-grandmother Shirley Patrick, 83, and schoolboy Jack Lis, 10, were killed by XL Bully breeds.The pair lived just half a mile away from each other in Penyrheol, Caerphilly, South Wales, and died one year apart.

Jack and Shirley both died after being attacked by a dangerous dog Credit: Family photographs

Gwent Police have now revealed that warrants have been carried out in the town to seize a number of suspected pit bull-type animals as part of enforcement action. Inspector Rhys Caddick, whose area covers Caerphilly, revealed to councillors that a raid was carried out in Penyrheol last week.

He said: "Two dogs have been seized from the address on suspicion of being a banned breed, thought to be of pit bull type."As with other recent seizures the dogs are being cared for pending examination.“This is the 13th dog seized from Caerphilly South this year. We are working towards identifying a bloodline of note and I expect further police activity in the near future.”The raid took place just weeks after an adult dog and six puppies were seized nearby due to concerns they were pitbulls.Police also issued a Community Protection Warning against a dog owner who was allowing an American Bully type dog to roam the street outside.

Jack Lis was killed by a seven stone XL Bully named Beast after going to a house to play in November 2021.

His mother recently told ITV News she was "living in hell" a year on from his death.

Brandon Hayden, 19, was jailed for four years and six months in June for having a dog dangerously out of control which caused injury leading to Jack's death - something which Jack's mother described as "pitiful". Meanwhile, Amy Salter, 29, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after allowing Hayden to keep the dog at her home.

She added, "No parent needs to go through losing a child and then to go through losing a child at the hands of somebody else for their wrongdoings is something I can’t put into words."

Jack's death was followed a year later by Shirley Patrick who died in hospital 17 days after suffering "life-threatening injuries" to her head, body, face and arms by a black XL Bully cross Cane Corso breed.Councillor Lindsay Whittle said: “I would like to thank Gwent Police and local police officers for their high profile action against the owners of potentially dangerous dogs.“I would urge any resident to report any dog they fear is a dangerous breed. Families in our community have been left devastated by dog attacks so action to reduce the chances of similar incidents is welcomed.“Breeds of dogs seized also need to be identified within weeks and dogs returned to the owners only if the authorities are satisfied it is safe to do so. There needs to be consideration for the welfare of the seized animal."It is also important that Parliament toughen the legislation covering dangerous dogs to better protect the public."