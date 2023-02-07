Sir Tom Jones has announced his first major concert in Wales for more than 20 years.

The 82-year-old will headline Cardiff Castle in the summer back on the "green, green grass of home" on 21 July.

It comes following controversy surrounding one of his most popular tracks - Delilah - after it was banned in the Principality Stadium for its "problematic" and "upsetting" lyrics about a jealous lover stabbing his unfaithful partner.

He has sold more than 100 million records during his decades long career Credit: PA

A spokesperson for the WRU said it "condemns domestic violence of any kind".

"We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”Concert organisers say it is his first major show for 21 years in the Welsh capital.

The legendary performer, who was born in Pontypridd, has sold over 100 million records with hits including It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, What’s New Pussycat, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again and If I Only Knew.

The star will perform live in the castle grounds on Friday 21 July 2023 and follows on from his appearance alongside Stereophonics at two sell-out dates at the Principality Stadium last year.

Following the announcement, Sir Tom tweeted: " WALES…I’ll see you in July!".

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing the Voice from Pontypridd back to the Welsh capital this summer; we know it’s something that people have waited a long time for. We can’t think of a more perfect setting for Sir Tom than the castle.”

Priority tickets go on sale from 10am on Wednesday, with the general sale opening on Friday.